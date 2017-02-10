Alleged equipment thief gets bail

A 37-year-old man who recently went before a Bridgetown Court will make his second appearance in July on a burglary charge.

Antonio Leo Agard, of Kellman Land, Black Rock, St Michael is accused of entering the home of Mark Hall sometime between December 2 and 3 last year and stealing a drilling machine worth $575, belonging to Hall, as well as a table saw worth $1,700, a belt sander worth $1,200, a power plane worth $800, a compound miter saw worth $1 200, a jigsaw worth $600, a drilling machine worth $500, a router worth $1,200 and a circular saw worth $400, belonging to Wesley Dalrymple.

He denied committing the offence when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

With no objections to bail from prosecutor Sergeant Martin Rock, Agard was granted his freedom on a $3,000 surety to return to court on July 26.