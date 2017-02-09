Visitor placed on bond after refusing to leave church

A visiting business development manager, who arrived in the country mid-January and was granted a 90-day stay, is under strict court order to keep the peace while on the island.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick today imposed a six-month bond on Jared Pudney, 33, who is currently staying at #42 Bow Belle, Atlantic Shores, Christ Church, after he pleaded guilty to refusing to leave the premises of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, having been directed to do so by Simon Emtage, a person authorized by the owner.

According to the facts read by police prosecutor Sergeant Martin Rock, Emtage is a member of the church which is located at #4 Neils, St Michael.

On January 18, a private, invitation-only function was taking place at the church where Emtage was also the venue manager. Pudney arrived there around 4:20 p.m. in a car, accompanied by another person, although they had previously been warned not to venture on to the church’s premises.

They refused to leave when asked to do so and had to be forcibly removed by church members.

After hearing from Pudney, Magistrate Frederick imposed the bond. If he breaches it, he will have to spend one month in prison.

7 Responses to Visitor placed on bond after refusing to leave church

  1. Kevin Gibson
    Kevin Gibson February 9, 2017 at 9:09 am

    I wonder why he was not deported?

    Reply
  2. Kay Critchlow
    Kay Critchlow February 9, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Possibly a little more to this !

    Reply
  3. Angus Benn
    Angus Benn February 9, 2017 at 9:23 am

    If you read carefully you will see that they gave him 90 days , which means he has until early April. Even the church having problems. These are the same people that want to counsell you when you have a problem.

    Reply
  4. Dennis Connell
    Dennis Connell February 9, 2017 at 9:24 am

    And duh say bajans dont like gossip?Uh mean news.

    Reply
  5. Earl Crichlow
    Earl Crichlow February 9, 2017 at 9:27 am

    To much Sun Sea & Rum….

    Reply
  6. JoJo Clarke
    JoJo Clarke February 9, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Wha dah sound very funny !!!

    Reply
  7. John Strutton
    John Strutton February 9, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Religious cult nonsense going on with this guy.

    Reply

