Transport Board slams brakes on NAPSAC

Faced with its own “challenges” to adequately service the various routes to which it is assigned, the Transport Board has slammed the brakes on the National Primary Schools’ Athletic Championship (NAPSAC).

Organizers of the event, the National Sports Council, have been told the state-owned transportation provider would not furnish busses for the next round of the contest due to be held on Monday at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies.

“We have already said to NAPSAC that unfortunately, due to our own challenges we are unable to provide the buses to cover NAPSAC this year,” Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager at the Transport Board Lynda Holder told Barbados TODAY.

This was confirmed by NAPSAC Chairman Richmark Cave, who stated in a press release that “due to the unavailability of buses, the Transport Board is not on board with NAPSAC this year” and that the schools had been asked to seek alternative arrangements for students and athletes attending the event.

“The schools would have to use private transport as well as maybe some Transport Board buses if they can get any. The Transport Board cannot supply NAPSAC and ply the routes too,” Cave said, adding that the Transport Board had provided transportation for the athletes over the past three to four years.

The NAPSAC chairman also told Barbados TODAY that schools had already begun to put plans in place to use alternative transportation on Monday.