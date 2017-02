Police looking for bicycle owner

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the owner of a bicycle.

The black 18-inch “Mongoose” bicycle was recovered around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12 at Nelson Street, St Michael.

Police are asking the owner of this bicycle or anyone who knows him/her to contact the District ‘A’ Station at 430-7295, 430-7223, 430-7270.