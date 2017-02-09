Local water rates too low, complains conservationist

A local conservationist has suggested the need for a hike in domestic water rates, saying it was one sure way of getting Barbadians to better appreciate that their island is water-scarce.

“The big thing the customer needs to do is to have a better respect for the value of water,” said engineer Andrew Hutchinson.

Addressing a meeting of the Rotary Club West of Barbados at the Bagatelle Great House last night, he further argued that water in Barbados was still too cheap.

“The commercial rate is .446 of a cent per litre . . . less than half a cent per litre. Then we [are] selling water to the ships [at the Bridgetown Port] at .8 cents per litre,” he pointed out.

The conservationist also reported that about five million gallons of water was literally flushed down the toilets every day, without any available incentive for property owners to change their inefficient systems, which Hutchinson said account for a significant amount of water wastage.

In addition, he said, there were some grumbles among residents about cost, many Barbadians had no problem purchasing the more expensive bottled water.

“We complain it is too expensive, but yet those same customers – most of them – go the supermarket to pick up bottled water at $5 a litre and put it in their trolley, but they don’t want to pay Water Authority a half of a cent per litre,” Hutchinson said.