It’s a Green House takeover

After ten years of supremacy, Blue House have surrendered their inter-house title to Green House, the new athletics champions of St George Secondary.

Nothing can be taken away from Blue House who fought a good battle but were unable to finish the track and field war against an ever-determined Green House Thursday at the National Stadium.

It was a keenly contested nail-biting showdown that went down to the final relay of the day and a mere three points separated the victorious Green House (995) from Blue House (992). Purple House’s 973 points got them into third place and Red House finished fourth with 820.

Six records were broken and over the years, St George has produced a number of outstanding athletes with the likes of Jeal Williams who represented St George last year at the Barbados Secondary Schools Athletics Championship (BSSAC) but will be wearing Christ Church Foundation School track colours this year. Then there is Mary Fraser, a three-time CARIFTA gold medallist who also won the coveted Austin Sealy Award in 2015 and shot putter Dequan Lovell currently based at Coffeyville Community College in the United States of America.

It seems St George Secondary have a knack for producing these raw talented athletes and victor ludorum Ialpha Nedd of Purple House is one of them. Last year Nedd was also the victor ludorum competing in the Under-15 Division and this year in Under-17 he stamped his authority yet again proving to be unstoppable especially in the field events.

He captured gold in the 400m on track while at school he won the shot put, discus throw, long jump, high jump, came second in the triple jump, javelin, 1500m and third in the 5000m and 800m for a total of 90 points.

Meanwhile Sasha Lorde of Blue House was in a fast lane of her own competing in the Under-17 Girls Division. She ended with 64 deserving points after winning the 100m, 200m, 400m, high jump and long jump while placing second in the 1500m and fourth in the javelin.

Among the record breakers was Luke Hinkson of Blue House running 4:50.08 to erase the 4:56.37 record held by Leonard Harewood since 2009. Hinkson also wrote his name in the record books after clocking 2:14.81 in the 800m to dismiss the time of 2:18.57 ran by Demario Watts in 2012.

Laquan Roach of Red House now has the fastest time in the Under-13 Boys 800m at the school, producing 2:49.15. In the Under-13 Girls high jump, Teliya Callender of Green House and Trishanna Baker of Blue House both cleared a height of 1.25m. Baker also broke the long jump record leaping 3.57m, to remove the 3.54m standard previously set by Taneja Leacock in 2008.