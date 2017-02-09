Good Morning, Panorama!

A 2016 Crop Over soca hit by Barbados’ own, Peter Ram, will feature prominently in the Pan Trinbago/NLCB National Panorama Semifinals in Trinidad and Tobago this weekend.

Good Morning was chosen by six groups including defending champions Desperadoes. The other bands playing the popular tune are Republic Bank Exodus, BPTT Renegades, Skiffle, MHTL Starlift and Petrotrin Katzenjammers.

Songwriter and co-producer, Jovan James, is the musical heavyweight behind the wildly-popular song brought to life by Ram. The soca hit has had the entire region rocking since Crop Over last July-August.

With the track’s appeal continually expanding, James and Ram unleashed the ‘Trinbago’ version as it shows no sign of slowing down.

Ram is currently in Trinidad and Tobago where he recently performed the same song in the International Soca Monarch semifinals. He appeared at number 16.

The other Bajans who performed in the competition were Marvay, Marzville, Biggie Irie, and King Bubba.

Bands in the Panorama competition will perform in the following order.

LARGE CONVENTIONAL BANDS

· Republic Bank Exodus Good Morning

· Caribbean Airlines Invaders Full Extreme

· BPTT Renegades Good Morning

· Skiffle Good Morning

· Phase II Pan Groove

in Assoc with HADCO Red, White & Black

· NGC La Brea Nightingales We Are Conquerors

· Birdsong Pan Kingdom

· Desperadoes Good Morning

· PCS Nitrogen Silver Stars We Are Conquerors

· FCB Supernovas Rumble In The Jungle

· MHTL Starlift Good Morning

· NLCB Fonclaire Panorama Soldier

· T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps Single

· Massy Trinidad All Stars Full Extreme

MEDIUM CONVENTIONAL BANDS

· Sforzata Ducking

· NGC Couva Joylanders Band of the Year

· NGC Steel Xplosion Wet Me Down

· Arima Angel Harps Far From Finished

· Pan-Demonium Cheers To Life

· Curepe Scherzando Stranger

· Petrotrin Katzenjammers Good Morning

· Courts Sound Specialists

of Laventille Dangerous

· NLCB Valley Harps Total Disorder

· Western Stars Philharmonics Stranger

· NLCB Buccooneers Rhythm Run Ting

· Pamberi Gee Gee Ree

· Pan Elders Roti and Talkarie

· Melodians Umbaya