Four receive honours

Three outstanding Barbadians were yesterday presented belatedly with their Insignia of the National Honours and Awards and the Barbados Jubilee Honour 2016, while one received the Governor General’s Award.

During a brief ceremony at Government House, Governor General Sir Elliott Belgrave presented Rosemary Betty Hope-Gittens with the Silver Crown of Merit, awarded her in 2014, for her contribution to the promotion of Barbados in Canada.

Former principal of the Barbados Workers’ Union Labour College, Ulric Sealy, who was recognized in 2016 for his contribution to the trade union movement, was also presented with a Silver Crown of Merit.

Retired chartered accountant Kenneth Hewitt received the Barbados Jubilee Honour he was awarded in 2016, in recognition of his contribution to business in Barbados.

In addition, Sir Elliott presented Commander Errington Shurland, who recently retired after a 33-year career with the Barbados Defence Force (BDF), with a Silver Medal of Honour.

“This award is given at the Governor General’s discretion, in recognition of Commander Shurland’s long, meritorious and distinguished service to the BDF and Barbados,” the Governor General stated.