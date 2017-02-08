Two sent to prison for Christ Church burglaries

Police in the southern division have made a major breakthrough in relation to a number of burglaries committed in the Parish Land and Thyme Bottom communities of Christ Church between January 12 and February 4 this year.

Two men from the parish have been arrested and charged with five cases of burglary and one case of theft. They are 24-year-old Jamario Akeem Warren of Parish Land and 31-year-old Colin Jason Johnson of Lot 10, Parish Land.

Warren and Johnson were jointly charged with two counts of burglary, while Warren faced three additional counts of burglary and one count of theft.

Both men appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Court today where they pleaded guilty to all charges.

Warren was sentenced to four years in prison, while John was sentenced to two years.