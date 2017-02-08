Police appeal

Police are seeking the assistance of female who goes by the name “Bernice” who was a passenger in the taxi registration number Z993 on Sunday, January 29, along the Graeme Hall section of the ABC highway (opposite the exit of the Ministry of Agriculture).

This taxi was involved in a fatal accident which claimed the lives of four people and injured six others.

Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler said “Bernice” should contact the Worthing Police Station as soon as possible at telephone numbers 430-7615 or 430-7614.