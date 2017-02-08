Mascoll apologizes and awaits sentence

If a Christ Church man could live his life all over again, he says he would do things differently.

Shurland Andre Mascoll of Packers Valley, St Patricks expressed that sentiment Tuesday as he apologized to society for his crimes.

On the first count, the 35-year-old who is already serving an eight-year sentence which ends in 2021 for firearm and ammunition possession, pleaded guilty back in September 2015 to aggravated burglary, which was committed at the Transport Board Depot at Mangrove, St Philip.

“[I apologize] to those I have caused great grief. I have been incarcerated for four years and eight months and during that time I have reflected on certain mistakes. I can’t repay those persons I have done wrong to,” Mascoll said.

Senior Crown Counsel Krystal Delaney told the court although Mascoll was only the driver when the heist at the depot occurred, he had an active role in the planning.

The prosecutor charged that Mascoll knew a firearm was involved, which showed “a pattern for criminal activity and not a one-off or spontaneous event”.

Delaney also drew to the attention of Madam Justice Jacqueline Cornelius, Mascoll’s 19 prior convictions. Thirteen of those, she said, were for burglary and another for dishonestly receiving stolen goods.

Mascoll also admitted to two counts of robbery in October 2015 – robbing Herman Spooner of $2 560 in cash and a cellular phone, and Marcelle Leacock of a cellular phone and two chains. At the time he was in possession of a firearm.

In the matter involving Spooner, the prosecutor said violence was used. Delaney said the victim was struck in the head and knocked to the floor.

With all those aggravating factors stacked against Mascoll, the Crown’s representative urged the court to consider a starting point of 10 years’ incarceration on each count.

“This kind of offence is extremely serious . . . and the sentence will serve as a deterrent,” Delaney further argued.

In his mitigation, Mascoll again apologized and asked for forgiveness.

“I ask the Father Lord to forgive me for what I have done. I was young . . . Most young persons . . . don’t take time to study about the things we are doing at the time; we just act and then be sorry after. If I had the opportunity, Ma’am, to change where I was going wrong, from day one, I would choose the correct road, Ma’am,” he told the judge.

“I am very sorry for the disappointment . . . and the . . . grief that I caused persons.”

Justice Cornelius then adjourned the matter until Wednesday when an officer from HMP Dodds is expected to inform the court of Mascoll’s time spent on remand, in preparation for sentencing.