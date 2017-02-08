Wanted man

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 31-year-old man, wanted in connection with serious criminal matters.

Marlon Omar George, also known as “Mali”, “Gongles”, and “Ranger” is said to be about five feet, nine inches tall, medium build, light brown in complexion, has medium to full lips, brown eyes and a low haircut.

He has a tattoo of a cross, and the date 19th Sept 85, with the initials beside it on his back, as well as several scars on his face.

Police say George’s last known address was #16 Arden Close, Pinelands, St Michael.