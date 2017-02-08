He was a good son, says mother of murder victim

The mother of the late Anderson Ashby says while her child was “not perfect” he was a “good son”.

Margo Ashby’s declaration came Tuesday as the trial of Damien Lecoursey Reveira, 27, alias Poopman, who is accused of killing 31-year-old Ashby, continued in the No. 5 Supreme Court.

Ashby lost his life on October 9, 2010, after an alleged gun deal turned deadly at the play park in Belfield, Black Rock, St Michael.

“He was a good son. He was a son I could talk to. He was not perfect, but anything that I ask him to do he would do,” said the mother who revealed that she last saw her son alive around 6 p.m. on October 8.

She explained that she had not been feeling well that day and went to take a nap. However, when she woke up sometime later she heard the girlfriend of her other son, Christopher, crying.

She was eventually informed about what had happened but she still wanted verification.

“I call the police station and the person that I spoke to said yes, Andy had died from being shot,” the mother testified.

Also giving evidence today was Station Sergeant Vernon Moore, who was attached to the Major Crimes Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department at Central Police Station at the time.

He told the court presided over by Madam Justice Jacqueline Cornelius that he had informed Reveira he would be interviewing him in connection with Ashby’s death.

The accused man allegedly told him at the time: “I know what it bout. I going tell you everything, just let someone call Andrew Pilgrim.”

After being informed of his rights, Reveira was also told of lawmen’s suspicion that he was involved in the shooting.

“The men come to buy a gun and one get shot. I hear he dead, so I left two days after and went to Canada to my father,” the accused allegedly responded.

Moore said he made a check that confirmed that Reveira had departed the country.

The Station Sergeant also said that a statement was taken from the accused man on what allegedly took place that night.

Reveira reportedly told police that he was in ‘Hollywood’ when a guy whose name he gave as Potty informed him that “he had to sell a gun to a guy” and asked that he accompany him.

But tensions were reportedly high during the transaction on Belfield pasture, which Reveira said caused him to pull a gun that he had in his possession and point it at someone.

“I look way to see what happening with Potty and the man grabbed my gun and try to push it away,” the statement read by Sergeant Moore revealed.

Reveira then saw a guy holding his chest and the men that he came with began running.

“So I ran too. . . . We went back in Hollywood.”

Under cross-examination by defence attorney Pilgrim, Sergeant Moore said he knew that three other men had been charged with Ashby’s murder.

He also testified that he knew Reveira had admitted that a shot had been discharged during a struggle with the man at whom he had pointed a gun. However, the officer said he did not know whether anyone had been injured, neither did he interview the man Reveira claimed he struggled with.

Sergeant Moore’s partner, Constable Merville Sealy, also took to the stand as well as Dave Gooding, a medical emergency technician attached to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital who responded to the scene, and former police officer Euline Robinson.

The trial continues Wednesday when Principal Crown Counsel Elwood Watts is expected to call his final witness, Christopher Ashby, the deceased’s brother, to give evidence.