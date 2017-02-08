City stink

Raw sewage flows onto Nursery Drive in Bridgetown

The sight and stench of raw sewage have returned to pose additional headaches for the authorities here.

However, while the previous mess was concentrated on the south coast, where the overflow of sewage onto the roads caused consternation among residents, businesses and tourists alike for several weeks, it is The City that is the site of the latest problem.

Since Tuesday morning raw sewage has been overflowing from a section along Nursery Drive – the entrance leading to the River Van Stand – a stone’s throw away from the River Road pumping station.

Officials today rushed to the scene to assess the problem, and have since promised that work would begin tonight, according to some vendors, who also told Barbados TODAY that at least one shop would have to be moved in order for the relevant authorities to access the spot from which the water is bubbling.

Barbados TODAY was just in time this evening to witness the foul smelling water flowing from a section of the concrete on the western side of the road.

The filthy, discoloured water would bubble over about every ten minutes and last for just over a minute.

Some vendors who spoke to Barbados TODAY on condition that their names were not published, said they were eager to see the problem rectified, but had no idea how long they were likely to wait.

One fruit and vegetable vendor, who has been operating in the area for the past five years, said she noticed the problem about three hours after opening her shop around 5:30 on Tuesday morning.

“It was creepy at first because you know like how the lava [from a volcano] does be bubbling up, it wasn’t that heavy duty, but it was coming from [two different places]. At first I was saying in my mind somebody throw dirty water about the place. But I said, ‘no man, that can’t be right’. I see it start again and I see the water bubbling as if you boiling water on a stove,” she said.

“The stench go and come but now it is stronger. The stench wasn’t bad yesterday, it’s today it start. I would like it to go away.”

Another vendor, who operates just a few feet away from where the water was gushing out, said while she was not there on Tuesday morning when the problem first occurred, she noticed it today while preparing to stock her shop for business on Friday.

“I just come back here to put some things inside here that I could bring things tomorrow and open up and do my selling for Friday. But I don’t know if I will be able to make it,” she said.

During the interview the water started to flow again, followed by a strong stench. Before cutting the interview short, the vegetable vendor pointed out that the situation would likely have a negative impact on her business.

“It smelling really bad. I am selling vegetables, so nobody would come across to buy so. Woo!” she exclaimed, before retreating to her enclosed stall.

“Everybody just coming and looking. We don’t know when they will fix it but they say it supposed to be from tonight; but I don’t know. But is from Tuesday it start though,” another vendor told the Barbados TODAY news team.

