Blackett questions need for town halls

Minister of Social Care Steve Blackett wants to know why “town hall meetings are needed now for every project.

“Were there town hall meetings when they imploded the Hilton Hotel?” he asked in reference to the Opposition Barbados Labour Party.

His comments came in the wake of a recent call by former BLP representative for The City, Dame Billie Miller for the Freundel Stuart administration to proceed with extreme caution on the proposed Hyatt hotel.

While suggesting that the recent problem of raw sewage spilling over into the streets along the south coast and in certain parts of Bridgetown, could only worsen with the construction of the proposed 250-room luxury hotel, Dame Billie called for a comprehensive environmental impact assessment to be done.

She also called for the matter to be put before the public in the form of town hall meetings, even though the Prime Minister who is the minister responsible for town planning has suggested that the matter is already a fait accompli, with construction expected to begin sometime during the first half of this year.

Without making any specific reference to these concerns, Blackett said: “What pause are they talking about, we are an action Government” while blaming the Opposition for the poor state of the Empire Theatre, which has been out of use for the past 24 years.

Blackett complained that during that period the BLP never attempted to carry out any repairs on the structure.

However, he said his Government had gone as far as to seek assistance from the Chinese Government, which it eventually turned down, because of lack of agreement on the specifics.