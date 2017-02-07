Springer, St Michael for B’ball final

The St Michael School are through to the Massy United Insurance-sponsored National Sports Council’s Senior Girls Basketball Final where they will take on reigning queens, Springer Memorial.

Over the weekend at the Barbados Community College, St Michael defeated Graydon Sealy 41-36 in what was an extremely close encounter.

Despite leading the first three quarters at 14-11, 20-19 and 31-26, Graydon Sealy with junior national player Latifah Wood at their disposal, were unable to adequately contain St Michael School’s strong offence led by Alesha Squires and Tower Lorde, another young upcoming junior national player.

Wood finished with a game-high 24 points which was the best individual score for Graydon Sealy while Squires netted 13 and Lorde had ten for St Michael School.

Shacia Small fouled out for St Michael who were in danger of losing their top player Lorde via the foul out route also after she had four fouls to her name as early as the third quarter.

Lorde came back on court in the fourth and decisive quarter to team up with Xhane Greenidge on defence, and the two did well to contain Wood and Sade Carrington, two of the tallest players and strongest shooters on Graydon Sealy’s team. Once those two were kept quiet, St Michael’s shooters Squires, Lorde and Zahra Ashby had their way.

The final is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8 at the St Michael School commencing 3:15p.m.