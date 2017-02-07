Protests in Dominica

ROSEAU –– Police have fired tear gas in Roseau to disperse protesters.

Earlier opposition parties held a meeting to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Riot police moving in.

The meeting ended earlier on Tuesday, but some protesters lingered on.

The riot squad has moved in and tear gas fired.

Reporters on the scene said rocks and bottles are being thrown.

Dominica News Online understands the disturbances are on Kennedy Avenue and Independence Street.

Dominica News Online is following this development.

