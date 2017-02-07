Holder goes up for seven years

Madam Justice Jacqueline Cornelius has given a man who had no fixed place of abode somewhere to stay for at least another six and a half years.

She imposed a seven-year prison term on Robert Hamilton Holder, who pleaded guilty in April last year to 12 counts of fraud – eight for uttering forged instruments and four of demanding property on a forged instrument.

However, having already spent 169 days on remand, Holder, who has a rap sheet spanning two decades, now has six years and 196 days left behind bars.

His most recent offence was in 2015 and his first dates back to 1991. Those include unlawful beating, cannabis possession, robbery, assault, theft and contempt of court.

“It seems, Mr Holder, nothing belonging to someone else is safe around you,” the judge pointed out in her sentencing.

Cornelius stated that the aggravating factor in Holder’s crime was the use of drugs – first cannabis, then cocaine – which is of “great concern to this court”.

“Twenty-six years you have been breaking the law . . . [and graduated to] more sophisticated crimes,” said the judge. She noted that in Holder’s latest criminal enterprise, he had stolen from industrious business owners, telling him, “[it will not] in any way be tolerated by this court”.

“[You are] a reckless individual who is of danger to society,” the judge told the father of eight as he stood in the prisoner’s dock.

Holder, who was categorized in a pre-sentencing report as being at high risk of re-offending, was also told to enroll in drug counseling at HMP Dodds.

“Reflect on your actions [and hope] the drug counselling programme will be of assistance to you,” Justice Cornelius said.

Principal Crown Counsel Elwood Watts prosecuted the case.