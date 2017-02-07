Eastmond ties the knot

A woman who allegedly launched a post-Valentine’s Day attack on retired politician Rawle Eastmond in 2011 and was subsequently remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons Dodds, is now his blushing bride.

The former Barbados Labour Party Member of Parliament for St James North and Haniyfa White, 36, were married over the weekend in a private ceremony at Accra Beach Hotel.

Back in February 2011 White had pleaded not guilty in the Holetown Magistrates’ Court to unlawfully entering in a wanton or insulting or threatening manner on Eastmond’s premises at Upper Carlton, St James, and to unlawfully assaulting him.

Part of the conditions of her bail imposed by Magistrate Ian Weekes was that she stayed away from the Eastmond premises and also from his family.

In December 2010 a criminal charge had been brought against White for using threatening words against Eastmond’s then wife.

At that time White was also on bail on a charge of murdering Julene Bryan on May 15, 2007.

Eastmond confirmed today that he had tied the knot but said it had been a private affair.