Clarke among drivers rewarded

More than 40 of the island’s motor sport volunteers were recognised for their commitment to the sport at the Barbados Rally Club’s (BRC) annual prize-giving at The Boatyard on Saturday evening. Daryl Clarke was crowned the club’s champion driver for 2016. Nearly 100 of the island’s motor sport fraternity shared in more than 120 trophies and associated awards.

Club chairman Mark Hamilton said: “Tonight is not just an opportunity to congratulate our winners, but also to recognise the continued support from many others, without whom our sport could not be what it is today, particularly our volunteer marshals and officials. While far more individuals than ever before have been singled out for awards tonight, I must equally thank every single one of our volunteer marshals, officials and medical teams for their year-round commitment.”

In addition to his champion driver trophy, Clarke collected awards as the Modified 2 champion and fifth in the BRC 2wd Championship . . .along with the club’s annual tongue-in-cheek Turkey Award, presented to acknowledge some lapse on the part of the competitor (in his case, terminally damaging the shell of his championship-winning Honda Civic on the season’s final event).

Clarke’s mother Marva was among those rewarded for their long-term commitment as volunteers on a night that saw generations of island motor sport families honoured.

Eddie Corbin was crowned SuperModified 1 champion, while father John won the Historic class and collected the Richard Roett Memorial Trophy. Also among the awardees were Trevor Mapp and son Jamal Brathwaite, who both won Autocross and Class Championship trophies, Allan and Mark Kinch, Roger and Dane Skeete.

In the Chefette MudDogs Safari Championship, Chris O’Neal won the Sextant Challenge Trophy as champion navigator for the fourth year in a row, with Leslie Alleyne winning a seventh champion driver title, again taking home the Peter Farmer Memorial Trophy. Richard Hinkson and Kevin-Jon Manning were Chefette novice champions, while Jamaica’s Christopher McFarlane won the Autocross title for the second straight year.

Reflecting on the past season in a brief address, Hamilton said: “Our premier events, Sol Rally Barbados and Flow King of the Hill, reached new heights in 2016 and we are looking forward to continuing this trend as the club celebrates its 60th Anniversary in 2017. Congratulations to all of last season’s group and overall winners in our speed events and special stage rallies, along with those who achieved success in MudDogs and Autocross.”

Hamilton added: “I must also mention the commercial partners and statutory bodies we work with, the fans who turn out in their numbers to justify that level of support and the broadcast, print and electronic media who help keep those fans involved with what we do across a growing number of platforms. I wish everyone in whichever role you play, a successful and safe year of motor sport in 2017.”

Source: (RB)