Beach disturbance lands two before court

Two men charged with causing a disturbance at the Dover Beach facility faced different fates today.

Andrew Ricardo Turney, 38, of Coverley Land, Christ Church and Romario Antonio Walcott, 21, of Bamboo Road, St Lawrence, Christ Church were charged with the February 4 offence.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Martin Rock told the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court the men frequented Dover Beach on a daily basis.

However, on the day in question, Walcott approached Turney while he was in conversation with a Caucasian man.

A heated argument ensued and the two grabbed each other, each man demanding that the other leaves the area.

This resulted in a scuffle and both men arming themselves with bottles, which caused tourists and locals alike to scamper. National Conservation Commission (NCC) rangers on the scene alerted the police.

Walcott chased Turney into the seating area in the beach facility, causing people there to flee.

After hearing from both men, Magistrate Douglas Frederick ordered Walcott to perform 80 hours of community service while Turney was placed on a bond to keep the peace for six months.

If he breaches the bond he will have to pay the court $700 forthwith or spend three months in prison. He was also fined $350.