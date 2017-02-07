Barbados defeat Paraguay 3-2

Barbados defeated Paraguay 3-2 in their first round, Group 2 American Zone Davis Cup tie Sunday at the Rakiura Resort in Luque, Paraguay.

They were boosted by the excellent play of their number one player Darian King, who beat Paraguayan number one Ayed Zatar 7-6, 6-1, 6-1. The hosts’ Bruno Britez defeated Seanon Williams 6-3, 6-2 for a consolation win. However, King’s victory had already given Barbados a 3-1 lead in the contest.

Barbados are now into the next round where they are slated to play Guatemala.

In the first game on Sunday, Zatar broke King’s service early and was up 5-3 at one stage. But he also ended up losing his serve for the first time as King came storming back with several passing shots and excellent serves. The game went into a tie-breaker where Zatar again faltered and also took an actual tumble on the surface as he seemed to wilt under King’s pressure. He sustained a slight injury to his leg but was able to continue but King would not be denied. The following two sets were then walkovers for the Barbadian ace.