Chefette #16 coming

Following the closure last month of its Fairchild Street branch, local fast-food chain Chefette has broken ground at Newton, Christ Church.

In a statement today the company’s Managing Director Ryan Haloute announced plans for the phased construction of the Newton restaurant over the next two years, bringing to 16 the total number of outlets operated by the 45-year-old franchise, which is currently constructing outlet number 15 at Lancaster, St James.

“We have begun Phase 1 of our Newton project which is to build a road and required services off of the main roadway at Newton,” Haloute revealed.

“We are still designing the scope of the Chefette restaurant to be situated there and therefore we will continue to focus our efforts on the completion of our new Lancaster location in St James which is expected to open before the end of Summer 2017 and then revert to Phase 2 of Newton, which is the construction of our Chefette restaurant which is expected to be opened in the beginning of 2019,” he added.

Haloute also assured of the company’s commitment to reinvesting in the local economy, following the closure last January of its Fairchild Street branch.

The move came after 20 years of operating from The City location and was blamed on the non-renewal of Chefette’s lease by its landlord, the Barbados Workers’ Union Cooperative Credit Union.

Chefette currently employs about 850 workers.