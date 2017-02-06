Brady leads Patriots to historic comeback win

For the Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady, it was a stunning ending to a season that ended in redemption and possibly cemented his position as the greatest player of all time. Brady, arguably the most famous athlete in the US, had missed the first four games of the season due to a suspension for his part in the Deflategate scandal . On his return, he led the Patriots on a charge towards their fifth Super Bowl title in remarkable circumstances.

“We all brought each other back,” said Brady of his team-mates after the game. “We never felt out of it. It was a tough battle. They have a great team, I give them a lot of credit. We just made a few more plays than them.”