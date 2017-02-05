Two accidents leave several injured

Several people were left nursing injuries following two motor vehicle accidents late yesterday.

The first accident, involving a motor car and a motor van, occurred around 6:25 p.m. along Searles Road, at its intersection with Lead Vale, Christ Church.

Police said the motor van was driven by 41-year-old Melinda Christain of Bird Eye Ridge, St Patricks, while the motor car was being driven by 42-year-old Rawle Cumberbatch of Fordes Road, Upper Claphum, Christ Church.

Christain complained of pain to the chest, while Cumberbatch, who received a laceration to the forehead, complained of pain to the head. Both were transported by ambulance to the QEH for medical treatment.

The second accident, which the police described as a “serious three-vehicle collision”, occurred sometime around 6:55 p.m. along Constant Road, St George.

Five adults and three minors were injured.

One of the cars was driven by 40-year-old Lorraine Corbin-Worrell of Kendal Land, St John. She was accompanied by Lidia Corbin, 20; Shadari Holligan, 11 months; Jazario Browne, 4; Shareece Browne, 23; and Tyric Browne, 3.

The second motor car was driven by 38-year-old Anthony Harewood of Kendal Hill, Christ Church, who was accompanied by Alyssa Harewood, 4.

The third motor car was driven by 71-year-old Gordon Brathwaite of Constant, St George.

Corbin-Worrell had to be freed from the motorcar by personnel from the Barbados Fire Service. She complained of pain to the head, and back.

The injured were also transported to the QEH for medical treatment.

Two fire tenders and three ambulances responded to the scene of the accident.

Police are conducting investigations into both accidents.