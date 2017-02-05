Scores gather for Fish and Dragon Festival

Scores of Barbadians gathered in Church Village Green, Central Bank on Saturday for the third installment of the Fish and Dragon Festival.

Marking the beginning of the Chinese New Year, it was a fusion of culture as the Chinese rooster and the Bajan fowl merged to create an unforgettable character.

Patrons were exposed to authentic Chinese dishes, dance, singing and calligraphy. Many stood in long lines to have their name written in Chinese by Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Barbados, Wang Ke.

The attendees were wowed by the lovely voices of the Chinese Children’s Choir and the rooster–themed dance by local group Dancing Africa.

Ambassador Wang Ke expressed her delight at the large crowd which came out to experience and appreciate the Chinese culture.

“We made this Fish and Dragon Festival to share with the Barbadian people, the atmosphere of the spring festival and we invite those local Barbadians to celebrate the New Year with us,” she said.

“This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations so we regard this as a kicking off of the celebrations of the 40th anniversary …of our bilateral relationships and friendship,” the ambassador added. (KK)