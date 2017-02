Barbados Pride defeated Guyana Jaguars by two wickets, in their Group B game of the Regional Super50 at 3Ws Oval here Sunday.

Scores:

JAGUARS 186 off 50 overs (Veerasammy Permaul 32, Rajindra Chandrika 30, Anthony Bramble 29; Ashley Nurse 3-28, Roston Chase 2-21, Jason Holder 2-43)

PRIDE 188 for eight off 49.3 overs (Shai Hope 63, Kevin Stoute 51; Raymon Reifer 4-46, Ronsford Beaton 2-41)