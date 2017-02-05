PACO focussing on Haiti for Black History Month

The Pan-African Coalition of Organisations (PACO) and the Grantley Adams Secondary School have teamed up to raise awareness about the 0n-going needs of Haiti and how Barbadians can provide assistance that country.

The Haitian project will include a reforestation initiative and the provision of 200 solar cookers over the next two years. The Grantley Adams Secondary School will be responsible for building the solar cookers.

“We decided that we will make an input into Haiti into the deforestation. We are looking at long-term goals in terms of getting help for Haiti . . . we can help with the vegetation in Haiti, and we’re also looking at the solar cooker, instead of using wood,” public relations officer of PACO, Baba John Howell said.

Currently, the Grantley Adams Secondary School has enough supplies to provide 20 solar cookers to the country which was devastated by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

PACO will also be collecting canned and dry goods for Haitians during the next two months.

PACO said it has chosen to focus on Haiti in honour of Black History Month. (KK)