‘Lord Evil’ weds
He is currently on bail for murder.
However, that has not stopped the infamous Andre Lord Evil Jackman from claiming a bride.
Yesterday, he tied the knot with sweetheart Marissa Griffith during a private 1:30 p.m. garden wedding ceremony held in St George.
Last May, 37-year-old Jackman of Crab Hill, St Lucy, was granted bail for the April, 2014 killing of Charly Dume, who died after being shot at a bar in Nelson Street, The City.
Seven months later, Justice Jacqueline Cornelius extended his 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. In her December 8 decision, the judge had also suspended the curfew that same weekend to facilitate his pending nuptials.
However, those wedding plans had to be temporarily put on hold after Jackman broke up his own bachelor party on December 10. As a result, he was slapped with three charges, including assault, damaging private property and unlawful violence.
On the charge of unlawful violence, he was released on $5,000 bail with one surety.
Magistrate Douglas Frederick however dismissed the other two charges – assault and damaging private property – and ordered Jackman to re-appear in court on March 2, 2017 after the complainants opted not to pursue the matters.
Hmmmm
And this is what making news a killer getting married wow
No proof that either of them are killers.
OK sir
Mrs. Lord Evil
*Flatline*
The fear of man is a serious thing. The One Whom we should fear in Spirit and in Truth is neglected. smh.
Why is this even anyone’s business?. Everyone is entitled to his/her own privacy. Leave the man alone let him live his life. He will have his day in court. Since when is someone guilty before the jury reaches a verdict? He has a name and its not Lord evil!.. Lord evil is one of several nick names he has. Why dwell on that one alone??!!.. Because it makes him seem more bad than he really is right?!!.. You all people are sickening.. Andre I wish you well as you embark on your new journey to happiness. God is the ultimate judge, not man. If only God judged as we do!