‘Lord Evil’ weds

He is currently on bail for murder.

However, that has not stopped the infamous Andre Lord Evil Jackman from claiming a bride.

Yesterday, he tied the knot with sweetheart Marissa Griffith during a private 1:30 p.m. garden wedding ceremony held in St George.

Last May, 37-year-old Jackman of Crab Hill, St Lucy, was granted bail for the April, 2014 killing of Charly Dume, who died after being shot at a bar in Nelson Street, The City.

Seven months later, Justice Jacqueline Cornelius extended his 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. In her December 8 decision, the judge had also suspended the curfew that same weekend to facilitate his pending nuptials.

However, those wedding plans had to be temporarily put on hold after Jackman broke up his own bachelor party on December 10. As a result, he was slapped with three charges, including assault, damaging private property and unlawful violence.

On the charge of unlawful violence, he was released on $5,000 bail with one surety.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick however dismissed the other two charges­ – assault and damaging private property – and ordered Jackman to re-appear in court on March 2, 2017 after the complainants opted not to pursue the matters.