Fogging schedule February 6-9

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health will continue its fogging exercise in several parishes across the island this week.

On Monday, February 6, districts to be fogged in St Peter will be Skeete’s Road, Rose Hill, Apple Grove, Benn Hill, Mile and a Quarter, Maynards Development, Valley View, Convent Drive, Sunset Heights and surrounding areas.

On Tuesday, February 7, the team will be in St Michael spraying Valerie, Brittons Cross Road, Beckles Road, Villa Road, Laynes Road, Scotts Gap, Pine Hill, Erdiston Road, Sunset Drive, Phillips Drive, Elizabeth Drive, Margaret Terrace, Pine Plantation, Pine North South Road, Collymore Rock and environs.

St Michael and Christ Church will be targeted on Wednesday, February 8, when Wildey, Gas Product Gap, Flagstaff, Ifill Road, Streats Road, Clapham Ridge, Clapham Park, Forde’s Road, Club Morgan, Plantain Walk, Bonnetts, Bonnetts Housing Area and the environs will be fogged.

On Thursday, February 9, areas to be sprayed in St Philip are Eastbourne #1 and #3, River Road, Lynches, Casuarina Development, Merricks, Well House, Shrewsbury, Bequest, Eastbourne #2, Long Bay Development and neighbouring districts.

Fogging will take place between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day. Householders are reminded to leave their windows and doors open so that the spray may enter.