Work begins on Joes River

St Joseph MP Dale Marshall is hailing the commencement of work in Joes River for a temporary bypass, which will allow for much needed repair work to be undertaken on Joes River bridge.

Residents of the area have been complaining of the deterioration of the bridge for some time now.

Marshall posted photos of the ongoing work on his Facebook page today, and said that the Ministry of Transport and Works started work two days ago. According to him, it is moving along “at a nice rate” and the bypass should be done in another week.

“I think that constituents will remember the last time a bypass road was cut through that area and the challenges navigating it when the slightest rain fell. I am assured that this time, the road, though temporary, will be finished with an asphalt surface.

“I have no indication yet of when the bridge repair will commence, but this is a good start, I think,” Marshall said.

He said the work mars the natural beauty of the Joes River forest, but it is for a good cause.

“I hope that someday soon the Joes River forest itself will be restored to a place of significance to all of Barbados. For the moment, the safety of the users of the bridge take precedence,” Marshall said.