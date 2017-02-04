Woman on $10,000 bail

A St Michael woman will return to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on April 21 after she was granted bail on a serious bodily harm charge today.

Shanika Gelissa Husbands, of 1st Avenue Grazettes, was not required to plead when she made her first appearance before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

The 24-year-old is accused of causing serious bodily harm to Christine Anthony on January 26, with intent to maim, disfigure or disable her.

There were no objections from prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill to Husbands being granted bail, but she asked the court to consider imposing some conditions on the accused.

Cuffy-Sargeant granted Husbands $10,000 bail with one surety but ordered her to stay away from Anthony.

She must also report to the Black Rock Police Station every Wednesday, before noon, with valid identification.