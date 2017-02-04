Two injured in Carrington Village accident

Two individuals are nursing injuries from an accident which occurred along Bridge Road, Carrington Village St Michael around 1:00 p.m. today.

The three-vehicle collision involved 50-year-old Lennox Bowen of Hillside Terrace, Gall Hill Christ Church, 59-year-old Ezra Maynard of Husband Heights St James, and Winslow Small of Sergeant Village Christ Church.

The vehicle driven by Bowen was extensively damaged, while minor damage was done to the other two.

Bowen, who was seen at the scene laying on the sidewalk, complained of neck pain and his wife Vanessa Bowen, complained of pain to her shoulders.

They were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.

Police are currently continuing investigations.