Salesman caught with marijuana

A 24-year-old salesman has two months to come up with $1,000 if he wants to avoid a prison stint.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant imposed the fine on Amory Lennie Rey Smith, who is originally from North Carolina but currently residing at St Stephen’s, St Michael, after he pleaded guilty to possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of cannabis.

The illicit drug was found by police conducting a stop and search operation along Salters Main Road, St Michael.

The cannabis which weighed 18.6 grammes and had a $350 estimated street value, was found in a haversack belonging to Smith who was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police.

If Smith fails to pay the fine in the stipulated time, he will spend three months at HMP Dodds.

He returns to court on March 31 to present his receipt as proof of payment.