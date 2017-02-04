Positive messages

Students across the island are being educated on the power of choice, through a series of positive messages displayed on television screens throughout their schools.

The goal of the project, conceptualized by managing director of the Power of Choice and Free Mind Institute Errol Griffith, and managing director of Screenplay Advertising Shane Lewis, is to change individual’s thoughts and reactions, through an abundance of positive and encouraging messages.

“I am responsible for my every thought, every word, every action and every feeling”; and “I cannot control anyone or anything outside of me” are some of the messages plastered on the walls and doors of the schools.

The educational institutions involved in the project include Princess Margaret Secondary School, Christ Church Foundation School, Darryl Jordan Secondary School, Queen’s College, St Leonard’s Boys’ School, and Charles F Broome Memorial Primary School.

Griffith said the Power of Choice initiative “is to begin in Barbados [and] move all throughout the Caribbean”.

The launch of the Power Of Choice screen network at the St Leonard’s Boys’ School was attended by Minister of Education, Science and Technology Ronald Jones; principal of the Christ Church Foundation School Robert Cumberbatch; and Joseph Maynard, principal of St Leonard’s Boys’.

Jones encouraged the students in attendance to adhere to the messages and think before they act, reject the cycle of “court to Dodds and Dodds to court” and have higher aspirations.

“There are those who are concerned that some of our boys are not really buckling down to who they can be. . . . They have great minds and skills, and they should be developing great attitudes and behaviours to go along with those things, but somehow they are being persuaded by others,” he said.

“Take the time to think, take the time to respond, and sometimes a little second can change the entire circumstance of your behaviour and your reaction.”

Expressing support for the power of choice and rational thought, the Minister of Education urged the boys to read the messages and make the right decisions.

“I am encouraging you young men . . . the future of this great nation, to be receptive to the power of choice. I cannot control anyone or anything outside of myself, so if I control myself, if every single individual controls himself or herself then the dynamic impact, the collective impact will be brilliant.

Start to control yourselves and then when you have that exponentially spreading across Barbados, this country will be greater than it currently is.”