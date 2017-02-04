One house destroyed in early morning fire

Police are investigating a fire which occurred around 2:48 this morning at Enterprise Main Road, Christ Church, which completely destroyed a two-bedroom wooden house owned by 66-year-old Wilbert Branch of Enterprise Development.

The house was occupied by 46-year-old Ralph Walcott.

Police say Walcott was away from home when his neighbor observed that the house was on fire and alerted the fire department and the police.

Lawmen are asking anyone who can provide information to assist with their investigations to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, police emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.