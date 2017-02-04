Horse racing on today at the Garrison Savannah

By Kent Layne

Last year’s leading imported three-year-old Infrared headlines a field of seven in today’s Valentine’s Race Handicap at the Garrison Savannah.

The Chestnut son of USA stallion Discreetly Mine had passed the pole first on January 14 in the Condominiums At Palm Beach Handicap going 1100 meters, but was later disqualified and placed fifth for interference to Wild Cat Tea.

Today’s feature race will go sprint trip of 1100 meters once again and the Richard Deane-trained animal could come back on top. Dazzlin David who had finished third to Infrared in his disqualification but was later promoted to second place is also entered. The imported five-year-old son of Fraud, will shoulder the top weight of 130 pounds this time around after taking the light impost of 113 in that January 14 encounter which was his last start.

Wild Cat Tea, who was badly hampered by Infrared in his last effort, will be one to watch once again. The bay son of the deceased Florida stallion Wild Cat Heir will take 127 pounds and should not be ignored in the forecast.

Forsaken One, a winner in his last start on Boxing Day, will take 110 pounds and at the weights could be a good outside bet to the heavy hitters. Winning last time out with the second top weight of 129, but in lesser company, Forsaken One is on the improve.

Lavani from the Boston John stable will take the second top weight of 128 pounds. The winner last time out going the longer trip of 1570 on January 14 could be closing in the end. Inwon and Just my Girl round off the small but exciting field of seven.

Race 3 the Darling Condition Race going the sprint trip of 1100 meters for the three-year-olds locally bred could produce a heart-stopper. With seven entered and all of them blessed with speed, this could be a punter’s headache trying to pick the winner. Horse number three Miss Megyn, who had won the Realtors Trophy on the 14th of January, could likely be favoured among the punters. The Sir Geoffrey Cave-owned filly has won two of three lifetime starts and won her last two.

Horse 1 Burbon Street who has an abundance of speed could be a danger to the most likely favourite Miss Megyn once the ground is hard and fast to his liking. The son of Kit Fitson will take 123 pounds giving the filly Miss Megyn five pounds. The William Clarke-trained Rockley who had ran third to Miss Megyn in the Realtors Trophy will be looking to go two steps better this afternoon.

Cipriani a winner last race day could round out the top four in the betting .The classy filly by second crop sire Rocamadour, also has a lot of speed and it will be interesting to see the tactics by her jockey; whether to sit off the lighting pace up front. The seven animals entered all have early speed and will set up an explosive finish. Only On Sunday, Tobruk and Bring My Money round off the seven entered.

Post time for today’s race day card is 2 p.m.