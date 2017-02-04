Guilty verdict in drug case

Patrick Anderson Brathwaite will know his fate in three weeks, after being found guilty of drug possession and trafficking today.

A seven-member jury took just over an hour to return the verdicts after weeks of hearing evidence from several witnesses as well as the No. 1 Welches, Oistins, Christ Church resident.

Brathwaite was found with 159.1 kilogrammes of cannabis in the country’s territorial waters on June 8, 2008. He was the sole occupant of a vessel that the Coast Guard intercepted on the highs seas.

His conviction record showed that his criminal career began in 1985 when he was convicted of theft. Since then, Brathwaite has been punished in one form or another by the courts for burglary, assault, possession of cannabis and resisting arrest.

He reappears before Madam Justice Jacqueline Cornelius on February 27, for mitigation and sentencing.

Principal Crown Counsel Elwood Watts prosecuted the case while the accused man represented himself.