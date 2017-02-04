Farmer fined for cannabis

A farmer will have to toil for $1,000 during the next two months if he wants to avoid spending time at HMP Dodds.

Tyrone St Alywn Franklyn, 37, of Venture #3, St John, today pleaded guilty to possession, possession with intent to supply, and trafficking of cannabis.

He was arrested after police stopped the vehicle in which he was travelling in Tudor Street, The City yesterday and found the drugs.

Franklyn was reprimanded and discharged for possession and intent to supply, but Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant imposed the fine on the trafficking charge.

Franklyn returns to court on March 31 to show proof of payment.

If he does not pay up, he will spend three months in jail.