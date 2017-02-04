Compton clobbered
Waterford Compton have so far provided cannon fodder for the other teams in the Digicel-sponsored Barbados Football Association’s Premier League. And last night at the National Stadium the script remained the same as they were thrashed 4-0 by the high-flying University of the West Indies Blackbirds.
The Blackbirds led 3-0 by the half-time break and never looked in any danger of relinquishing their stranglehold on the match-up. Blackbirds’ talisman Mario Harte netted a hat-trick and with a bit of luck could have scored a few more. He buried goals into the back of the nets in the 14th, 24th and 28th minutes, against a team that were at sixes and sevens on defence and lacked creativity on offence.
Waterford Compton’s coaching staff will have to come up with some inspirational tactics or new signings in the transfer window to stop their season going from bad to worse, or making this a one-off appearance in the top league.
They had a much better showing in the second half, although some may argue that Blackbirds probably took their feet off the gas with the cushion of three goals. With the clock winding down, however, Compton conceded another goal when Corey Barrow made it 4-0 in the 74th minute.
Meanwhile Rendezvous’ winning ways continued with a 2-1 result against their neighbours Paradise. Rendezvous started the season with a loss to Weymouth Wales but have since gone on a tear under the confident leadership of their coach Paul “Soup” Lovell.
Rendezvous’ victory was easier than the score line suggested. They are beginning to look like the Rendezvous of two years ago when they swept all before them. Conversely, Paradise seemed rather flat and disinterested on the night, even though they did manage to score.
Ramon Snagg and former national captain Jeffrey Williams scored for the winners while fellow national player Armando Lashley netted for the Paradise team.
After the game Lovell put down Rendezvous’ early season loss to Weymouth Wales to lack of preparation. He said his team did not have much time to prepare for the first game and there were issues with game fitness.
“…We controlled the game for the first 60 minutes and then we fell short where fitness was concerned and Wales were able to come and take over the game,” he explained.
Lovell noted, however, that after a few weeks of intensive training and working on their weak areas, his charges had managed to put three wins together and were looking “to go forward” as the season progressed.
“We are a work in process and we are definitely on the right track,” Lovell said.
With respect to their victory over Paradise, Lovell said he realized their opponents weren’t particularly comfortable on the ball so he advised his players to put pressure on Paradise whenever they had ball possession. The strategy obviously paid dividends.
This Sunday Wales take on Belfield at 4 p.m., the Barbados Defence Force Sports Programme play Ellerton at 6 p.m. and Notre Dame take on Brittons Hill at 9 p.m.