Barbados to host Global Leadership Summit

Business leaders and employees are being encouraged to participate in the inaugural Global Leadership Summit to be held at the Empower Complex from March 3-4.

Ronnie Quimby, chairman of Leadership Summit Barbados, told the launch that the aim is to equip local leaders with the necessary skills to develop themselves and those around them.

“Once you are engaged in leadership, we believe that you owe it to yourself first and to the people that you lead to get better as a person and as a leader,” he said.

The summit, which will comprise of 10 global leaders including Bishop T.D. Jakes, John Maxwell and Melinda Gates, is expected to draw a crowd of approximately 650 persons.

Quimby said families, businesses and the general public would benefit from the seminar, which is being hosted by the Willow Creek Association.

“When we see crisis in families, in businesses … the leader is the one who brings solutions. When a leader is equipped, when a leader gets better they are more able to bring solutions to those around them,” he said.

Quimby also addressed the concerns of the lack of productivity in Barbadian work places.

“In our country, we talk about the need for productivity the need for employees to be more productive and while there is some personal responsibility on the individual to be productive in what they do, the truth is much of it is inspired and influenced by the leadership of that organisation.

“When the leader of that organisation can create . . . an environment that is conducive for growth and development the truth is you would not have to tell your employee to come to work . . . It is the responsibility of the leader to encourage those that they are responsible for to move the organisation forward,” he stated.