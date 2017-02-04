Bail and jail for four drug accused

Two men, including a Trinidadian fisherman, were remanded to prison on drugs charges this morning, while their two co-accused were granted bail.

Barbadians Mark Antonio Powers, 44, of Peat Bay Road, Merricks, St Phillip, Justin Selman, 47, of Woodbourne, St Philip, 31-year-old Dwayne Jamal Lewis of St Lawrence, Christ Church, and Trinidadian 24-year-old Darius Conrad Peters were arrested on Wednesday on Light House Road, Ragged Point, St Philip, and Marley Vale Road, St Philip.

Acting on information received, police officers went to the area where they encountered the men in vehicles on Light House Road and Marley Vale Road. The men were arrested after police discovered the drugs during a search of their vehicles.

They all appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the District C Magistrate Court today.

Powers and Peters were jointly charged with possession of cannabis, trafficking of cannabis and possession with intent to supply. The offences were committed along Light House Road.

The drugs weighed 170.1 kilos with a street value of $680,400.

Peter was charged separately with importation of cannabis, disembarking other than a port of entry, and entering the island other than at a port of entry.

Selman and Lewis, meanwhile, were jointly charged with possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply, and trafficking in cannabis. The offences were committed on Marley Vale Road, St Philip.

The total weight of the cannabis is 53 kilos, with an estimated street value of $233,000.

Powers and Peters were remanded to her Majesty Prisons Dodds, while Selman and Lewis were bailed in the sum of $120,000 with one surety. All four men are due to reappear in the District C Magistrates Court on February 10.