A treat for Girlfriends

The highly-anticipated Girlfriend’s Expo and Arts Festival officially got underway today at the Barbados Concorde Experience.

Women of all ages came out for the first day of the expo to explore the various booths on display. From manicures and makeovers to cake tasting and wine sampling, the girlfriends were given a full beauty and relaxing experience.

Some of the booths featured were Make Up Doll Cosmetics, Badge Kingz, La Rosa, Neutrogena, Cooke’s Finest, Sun General and Stoli. The ladies were also treated to seminars and entertainment including fashion shows and live music.

Some of the women who attended told Barbados TODAY they noticed fewer numbers of booths at the expo this year compared to previous years. Others said that this year’s Italian theme “La Dolce Vita” was not fully portrayed in all of the showcases.

Nevertheless, those who attended were pleased with the atmosphere and overall organisation of the expo.

The event continues tomorrow. (KW)