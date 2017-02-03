Yellow House are queens at Springer Memorial

Former queens of the Barbados Secondary Schools Athletics Championships (BSSAC), Scotiabank Springer Memorial, look set to take care of some unfinished business this year.

Competing last year in the Esther Maynard Zone, the girls from Government Hill surrendered their 16-year reign as perennial champions to Christ Church Foundation. But Springer Memorial athletes, under the microscope Friday at the National Stadium, looked ready to reclaim the trophy as two records fell on the day, the first by Naomi Forde-Hinds of Blue House in the Division Four 200m. Forde-Hinds stopped the clock at 26.94 to erase the previous mark of 27.60 held by Danielle Pollard.

The other record-breaking performance was in the 4x400m relay where Yellow House set a new time of 4:25.28 to remove the 4:29.73 standard previously held by Red House.

In fact the top performers from divisions one and five hailed from Yellow House Bees who tallied 573 to sting last year’s champions, Red House Phoenix who finished third on 397.50. They were beaten into second position by Blue House Blazers scoring 529 points. Purple House Titians came fourth with 387.50 forcing Green House Tigers into fifth place on a total of 331 points.

Physical education teacher at Springer Memorial, Julie Phillips, said that preparations were still a work in progress but in her opinion championships were won on the day. She also acknowledged that there were several bright sparks in the junior girls division. No doubt that if all goes according to plan senior campaigners such as Drew-Ann Clarke and Selena Johnson who were joint senior victrix ludorum with 71 points competing in Division One and Two respectively, Springer should have a relatively well balanced team.

Yellow House athletes were in such tremendous form that they also ran away with the junior victrix ludorum title thanks to Maliah Edwards with 69 points.

Springer Memorial’s Division One will definitely hold their own, led by Clarke of Yellow House who won the 400m hurdles and high jump, she came second in the 800m and third in the 100m and long jump. Sierra Coward of Blue House is another bright prospect that can deliver once she gets going especially in the 100m. Friday she ran 12.73 in that event and a time of 26.20 in the 200m. Coward also won the 100m and 200m hurdles for Blue House. Tricia Phillips has a knack for doing well in the 400m and 800m and therefore it was no surprise she earned herself gold in both events.

Johnson competing in Division Two for Blue House won the high jump and came second in the shot put behind Rashanna Thorne of Purple House with an 8.67m throw and third in the long jump won by Davina Phillips. Even though Johnson participated in other events such as the discus and javelin she did not finish in the top three. In addition to the shot put Thorne won the javelin and discus and will be a force to reckon with at BSSAC in the field events.

The Green Tigers had something to shout about whenever Zariah Greaves was in action as she accumulated 54 points in Division Three. Greaves won the 100m, long jump, discus and javelin. She was second in the 200m behind Deandra Foster of Blue House. Foster also registered convincing wins in the 400m and 800m. Hayleigh Haynes of Red House scored 36 points to come out on top in Division Four Girls competition.