Update: St George man caught with gun and ammo remanded

Cleophas Nathaniel Mayers, 50, of Eastlyn, St George has been remanded to Her Majesty Prisons Dodds after appearing at the District ‘C’ Magistrate Court today.

Mayers has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He was arrested yesterday after police responded to a report at his home and discovered the firearm and ammunition.

Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch ordered Mayers to reappear at the District ‘B’ Magistrate Court on the 2nd of March.