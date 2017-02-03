UPDATE-Barbados records another road fatality

Police have released the name of the victim of last night’s road fatality, which occurred around 8:18 p.m. along Harts Gap Main Road, Christ Church.

Dead is 59-year-old Vincent Leroy Alleyne of 3rd Ave Harts Gap.

Alleyne was struck by a motor car driven by 30-year-old Tyson Babb of Downes Gap, Arthur Seat, St Thomas, while attempting to cross the road after he disembarked a minibus.

The victim was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he later succumbed to his injuries. His death brings to seven the number of road fatalities this year compared to ten for all of 2016 — the lowest number of deaths from road accidents in 30 years.

As investigations continue into the matter, lawmen have asked anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the Hastings Police Station at telephone 4307608, or 4307612.