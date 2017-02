St George man caught with illegal gun and ammo

A 50-year-old St George man has been arrested and formally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

This after police responded to a report at the Eastlyn, St George residence of Cleophas Nathaniel Mayers yesterday.

Mayers was due to appear before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court today in connection with the offences.