Shooting victim dies

Police say the victim of yesterday’s shooting incident at Bartlett Tenantry, Sargeant’s Village, Christ Church has died.

Eighteen-year-old Michael Omar Edwards was at home when the two armed masked men reportedly entered the premises and shot him multiple times in the area of his upper torso, before fleeing the area.

Edwards was rushed to the QEH by ambulance for medical attention, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

As investigations continue into his death, police are asking anyone with information that can assist them in their probe to contact Worthing Police Station at telephone 430-7614, or 430-7615; Police Emergency at telephone number “ 211”; Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477); or the nearest police station.