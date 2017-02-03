Restaurant brawl lands Clarke in Dodds

A St Michael man has been sentenced to nine months in jail for robbing and wounding a Guyanese man during a fight at the Lucky Horseshoe Restaurant in December last year.

Junior Winston Clarke, 47, of 7th Avenue, New Orleans, St Michael, pleaded guilty on January 4 to unlawfully and maliciously wounding Meshak Beharry and robbing him of a $50 wallet and $80 in cash on December 30, 2016.

When he made that court appearance, he had been out on bail on a previous matter, but was remanded following his guilty plea.

The incident that landed him in trouble occurred when Beharry was having a drink with a compatriot at the restaurant. An argument erupted between the two men and when the disagreement escalated into a fight, Clarke stepped in, striking Beharry on the right side of his face and causing him to fall.

During the melee, Clarke pushed his hand into Beharry’s pocket and the complainant’s Scotiabank and Royal Bank ATM cards, along with his wallet with $80 cash, were later found to be missing.

When Clarke made his second appearance in the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court earlier this week, Magistrate Douglas Frederick sentenced him to six-months for wounding and three months for the theft. The sentences will run consecutively.