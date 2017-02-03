Five injured in Christ Church accident
Five people are nursing injuries after two motor vehicles collided at Newton Road, Christ Church around 6:30 p.m.
Police are yet to release the names of those involved in the accident.
The driver of one vehicle, carrying four passengers, complained of injuries to the ribs and abdomen.
His passengers also suffered injuries including lacerations to the head and forehead.
The other driver who was the lone occupant of his vehicle escaped injury.
Investigations are continuing.
(more details as they come to hand)
Chaaa boy like duppy pon road cause in no wa d france an spain happening all of a sudden…
Cover we don’t let we plunder….
Careful out there road in easy these days,u could leave home an never make it back…
Lord de pot holes playing a part in this or wha
That looks like another black hole. more smash-ups will occur on that Graeme Hall link road stretch. Especially with vehicles turning right on the road alongside the Lodhe opposite the Agriculture research station. MTW MUST build a concrete piece at the exit point of that road FORCING vehicles exiting Graeme Hall Park at that point to turn left, go down to the Top Rock roundabout and come back up to the Main ABC Highway by the Errol Barrow Roundabout. Unless this is done , more people will do foolishness and turn right. which is an illegal turn.
God please protect all road users
Eva day so? …but they are also the ones that don’t make the news…..Lord keep us safe. Amen!
A serious spirit hovering over Barbados seeking blood
Too fast , too furious.