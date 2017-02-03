Five injured in Christ Church accident

Five people are nursing injuries after two motor vehicles collided at Newton Road, Christ Church around 6:30 p.m.

Police are yet to release the names of those involved in the accident.

The driver of one vehicle, carrying four passengers, complained of injuries to the ribs and abdomen.

His passengers also suffered injuries including lacerations to the head and forehead.

The other driver who was the lone occupant of his vehicle escaped injury.

Investigations are continuing.

